Corporate Challenge to make early fall comeback at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Organizers of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge are planning a comeback for early fall at Delaware Park.

The annual run, usually held in June, went virtual last year because of the pandemic. A spokesperson tells News 4, they’re “deep into planning” for an early fall return of the race.

A specific date has not been released yet.

We’re told details about registration will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Corporate Challenge will enter its 45th year, with races planned across the world.

