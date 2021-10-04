Cost of crude oil keeping gas prices high

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s average hasn’t changed, but the national average price for a gallon of gas has gone up one cent.

Here are the latest numbers:

  • U.S. average: $3.20/gallon ($2.19 in 2020)
  • NY average: $3.28 ($2.26 in 2020)

According to AAA, drivers in New York “are finding mostly stable pump prices this week.” They went on to say that the high prices of crude oil (more than $75 per barrel) “will help keep pump prices elevated.”

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.26 (down one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.23 (no change since last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.28 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $3.27 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $3.30 (no change since last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.23 (no change since last week)
  • Watertown – $3.27 (up one cent since last week)

