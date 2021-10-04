BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s average hasn’t changed, but the national average price for a gallon of gas has gone up one cent.
Here are the latest numbers:
- U.S. average: $3.20/gallon ($2.19 in 2020)
- NY average: $3.28 ($2.26 in 2020)
According to AAA, drivers in New York “are finding mostly stable pump prices this week.” They went on to say that the high prices of crude oil (more than $75 per barrel) “will help keep pump prices elevated.”
Here are the average prices across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.26 (down one cent since last week)
- Buffalo – $3.23 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca – $3.28 (no change since last week)
- Rochester – $3.27 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome – $3.30 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse – $3.23 (no change since last week)
- Watertown – $3.27 (up one cent since last week)
Latest Posts
- Ex-Facebook data scientist alleges social network fed the Capitol riot, chooses profits over safety
- First Nobel Prize of the year honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors
- Bright meteor caught on camera in Colorado
- Cost of crude oil keeping gas prices high
- 21-year-old taken to ECMC after shooting on Hudson Street in Buffalo
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.