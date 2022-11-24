BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of runners take part in the YMCA Turkey Trot every year.

News 4 Chief Photographer Chris Broadbent took a 15-second time lapse video showing exactly that during the morning of the Thanksgiving tradition. Check it out below:

Broadbent, as well as News 4’s Hope Winter and photographer Paul Ivancic, spent the morning at the Turkey Trot, which began outside of the Delaware Family YMCA and went downtown to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

It’s a tradition that brings more than 12,000 runners to the heart of the Queen City every year, making it the biggest fundraising event for the YMCA.

“This goes to help families get access to YMCA’s services, such as swim lessons and child care services.” said Mike Beggarman, communications director of the YMCA.

According to Beggarman, last year, the Trot brought in more than $1.4 million last year, and $825,000 helped more than 2,800 WNY families.

Helping organize the race for years, Beggarman says his favorite part of the whole race is seeing the different types of costumes that pass by.

“There’s a bunch of different types of people that you’re going to see running the trot today. It’s a run race and yes, there are people who are going to try to win it, and get their names in the record book, but a lot of people are just looking to get their five miles in, eat some turkey and watch some Bills.” said Beggarman.

If you want to also help donate to the YMCA, head to their website here.

The “Donut Drop” is always one of the runner’s favorites stops along the way. 🍩 #TurkeyTrot @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/CKAy7bYtJQ — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) November 24, 2022

Not only is the size of the race impressive, but the costumes are amazing this year! @YMCABuffNiag @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/9cqHD5Ln0d — Hope Winter (@Hope_Winter) November 24, 2022

