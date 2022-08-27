BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cottage Street home suffered an estimated $40,000 worth of damage early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

According to Buffalo Police, the vehicle crashed into the house around 3:30 a.m. and following the collision, the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot.

No injuries have been reported at this time, however, police are reportedly investigating a male victim struck by a vehicle in the area, prior to the car hitting the structure.

The incident remains under investigation. A News 4 photojournalist captured the scene, in which the vehicle appears overturned through the front of the home, near the intersection of Virgina Street.