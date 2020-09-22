Councilman Joel Feroleto tests positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Common Council member Joel Feroleto has tested positive for COVID-19.

News 4 has confirmed that he was tested on Wednesday and found out his results two days later.

Feroleto attended this past Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, but while there, he says he kept his mask on and stayed socially distant from others.

He expects the Council Chambers to be sanitized, if they haven’t already been cleaned.

September 22’s committee meetings are being held virtually. Feroleto will remain quarantined until he receives negative test results.

