BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The plan right now is to tear down the Marine Drive Apartments on Buffalo’s waterfront and replace them with affordable housing options.

Talks with those living in the seven towers began in 2021.

“When Marine Drive was built in 1951, it was the only thing on the waterfront. In the last 50 or so years, it’s become the worst thing on the waterfront. It does not fit,” Mayor Byron Brown previously told News 4.

The Marine Drive Apartments have 616 units, and the new development plans include townhouses, as well as three and five-story buildings. One tower could be included, too.

The plan is to preserve those 600+ units and possibly have more. Overall, the project is estimated to cost roughly $400 million, and wouldn’t be finished for another six years.

Monday morning on Wake Up!, News 4 spoke with Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski about a resolution he’s proposing for the project.

“As we move forward, we need to make sure that the waterfront is for everybody, and that everybody can afford to live there since it’s a natural regional asset for us all,” Nowakowski says.

Nowkowski represents the Fillmore District. Hear more about his resolution in the video above.