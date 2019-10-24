Countdown to 43North competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re less than a week away from the 43 North, $5 million start-up competition.

More than 500 applicants have been narrowed down to the final 15. All of them want to win that $1-million dollar top prize and bring their business to Buffalo.

“They can expect a high level of drama this year,” said Lauren Baynes, Vice President of 43North. “We’re really trying to make it exciting.”

The 15 finalists will be narrowed down, yet again to the final ten. All leading up to the final competition at Shea’s Wednesday.

“It’s kind of like Shark Tank Live,” she said. “So we have celebrity judges grilling these finalists as they pitch their companies.”

Circuit Clinical right here in Buffalo made the top 15. But finalists come from all across the U.S., Canada and Poland.

“They cover a wide range of industries,” said Baynes. “So we have some in the technology space, we have companies that make a prosthetic.”

In addition to the $1 million dollar grand prize and seven $500 thousand dollar prizes, winners receive free space at 43North’s new incubator at One Seneca Tower. “It’s probably the only start up hub in the country where you are going to get a waterfront view,” said Baynes. “So we’re really offering beautiful office space for these companies as well as mentorship.”

While companies are only required to stay in Buffalo for a year, those involved say they hope they stick around. “We’re really looking for companies that want to make Buffalo their home,” said Baynes.

The final competition kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Shea’s. The event is free but you need to register online for your ticket. For more info head here.