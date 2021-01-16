Countdown to Kickoff: Canadian family’s backyard every Bills fans’ dreamland

Bills Mafia is known for its crazy antics and extreme loyalty to the Buffalo Bills.

Throughout the season and during the pandemic, fans have found new ways to show their Buffalove.

People have been really creative!

We checked back in with a Canadian family whose backyard is every Bills fans’ dreamland.

One step into the Parnham’s backyard, and you’re bleeding Buffalo blue.

A giant Bills helmet 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide, turned into a bar in Keswick, Ontario.

Crack a cold one and you’re ready for game day. But it hasn’t always been this way.

We’ve talked with Blake Parnham about this massive Bills helmet before. It was many things before it found its home as a bar.

“If you picture it on its back it enclosed the sandbox that we had when I was just a little guy,” Parnham said.

It then served as a woodshed until one night, after a few Labatt Blues, they got their brilliant idea.

Blake’s Bills helmet bar has garnered quite the popularity on social media.

Blake and his family are about two and a half hours from One Bills Drive. But they’ve never felt so close to Bills Mafia than they do this year.

Like many of us, they’ve been using Zoom to connect with people.

This season, they’ve been hosting virtual tailgates, posting Bills Zoom tickets for the fans.

Like most of Bills Mafia, football is a family thing for the Parnhams. And for the first time in Blake’s memory, this team is making a historic run.

Blake is hopeful brighter days will bring the mafia together over the border.

In the meantime, tonight, they’re huddling around the fire pit next to their iconic game day staple.