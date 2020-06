BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A warm-weather tradition that goes back several decades is back in downtown Buffalo. The Downtown Country Market opened for the season today.

It features fresh food, goods from the garden, and other items for sale.

You do need to wear a face covering.

Vendors say they’ve adjusted to the changes.

You’ll find the market Thursdays on Main Street between Church and Court Streets from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through late October.