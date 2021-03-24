Country musicians to raise funds for zoos and aquariums, including Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo will take part in a music fundraiser for zoos and aquariums across the country.

The virtual “All Together For Animals” concert will feature a number of country music artists, including Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker and Shy Carter.

They’ll perform on March 31 at 8 p.m. in an effort to raise money for places like The Buffalo Zoo.

To get an e-ticket for the concert, click/tap here. Half of the money from the $30 ticket goes right back to The Buffalo Zoo.