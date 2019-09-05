County Executive candidate Lynne Dixon says county needs to support the county’s veterans

County Executive candidate Lynne Dixon says the county needs to do all that it can, to support the county’s veterans.

This morning, Dixon took a walk through a complex on West Utica Street in Buffalo, called the Stratford Arms.

The Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition for Homeless and Disabled Veterans purchased the complex in 1996.

Dixon said the county can and should do more for its veterans.

“Just to help them get access to the services they need and get back on their feet, Congresswoman Stefanik mentioned, this organization, helps those struggling who have nowhere to go, it gives them shelter. And then it gets them access to jobs and opportunities,” Dixon added.

Congresswoman Elise Stefaniak joined Dixon for the facility tour this morning.