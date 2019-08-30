County legislator calls for ethics investigation into Poloncarz security detail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– County Executive Mark Poloncarz requested round-the-clock security by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, a Republican legislator is calling on the ethics board to decide whether Poloncarz has to pay that money back.

Mark Poloncarz says he needed extra security because of a suspicious package sent to the county office building, and because of an incident at his home that he perceived as a threat.

That security detail followed him around from the spring until last month and Legislator Ed Rath says that includes to campaign events, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.