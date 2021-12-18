Couple gets engaged at premiere of “Nigthmare Alley” at North Park Theatre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For one local couple, Thursday night’s trip to the movies came with a very big question.

That question was “Will you marry me?”

It was written right on the sign of the North Park Theatre. Ben Knight decided it was the perfect night to propose to his girlfriend Hailey Battaglia and he’d been planning the night for months. Hailey said it took her completely by surprise.

“I’m completely shocked; I had no idea,” Battaglia said. “I was just like, ‘Yeah he’s taking me out to a nice dinner because I just had my white coat ceremony for school.’ And he says, ‘Oh, I have a surprise.’ And I have no idea what that means and then I look over at the sign and I’m like ‘Oh my God.'”

“I was just hoping that it wouldn’t be spoiled and fortunately it wasn’t,” said Knight.

Now “Nightmare Alley” will always be part of a true Buffalo love story.