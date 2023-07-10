BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An appellate court has overturned the conviction of Gregory Ramos, the getaway driver in a fatal shooting in 2016 at Anchor Bar, the Erie County District Attorney told News 4 on Monday.

Ramos was convicted of second-degree murder for his role in the death of Freddie Dizon, who was killed in the shooting in May 2016. Dizon worked at Anchor Bar at the time of his death.

In July 2018, he was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Officials said that Ramos drove Jorge Suarez to Anchor Bar, where Suarez shot Dizon in the chest. Suarez was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

In December 2020, Ramos was sentenced to 101 months in prison on federal gun and drug charges, stemming from two separate incidents that also occurred in May 2016.