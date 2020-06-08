Court records claim officers “acted together to intentionally cause physical injury”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re learning more about the case involving two Buffalo Police officers seen shoving a man during a protest in Niagara Square last week.

News 4 has obtained court records that claim the officers quote “acted together to intentionally cause physical injury.”

Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe are charged with second-degree assault which is a felony.

They could spend up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Police tell us the protester, 75-year-old Martin Gugino is in serious but stable condition at ECMC.