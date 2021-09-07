Court sides with former employees of PUSH Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some former employees of a local non-profit say a court sided with them over the way they were treated for complaining about their workplace.

The National Labor Relations Board ruled in favor of two workers at PUSH Buffalo.

A judge ordered the organization to make the former workers “whole,” for violating their rights. These workers hope the ruling will remind non-profit groups that their employees have rights, and organizations can face consequences for violating them.

They also support forming a union at PUSH Buffalo.

“All non-profits should be unionized, because the non-profit industrial complex sometimes tends to use people of color for the benefit of their grants, or money that’s coming in, streaming it in,” former employee Christian Parra says. “But we need to make sure that non-profits are accountable to hurting communities, and if not, they’ll continue doing what they want to do.”

News 4 has reached out to PUSH Buffalo for a response, but we have not yet heard back.