COVID-19 kills more than 3,400 NYers in nursing homes, adult care facilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being kept in the dark for more than a month, we’re finally getting a clearer picture of how many people are dying from coronavirus in local nursing homes.

The New York State Department of Health started releasing more specific information last week. Statewide, more than 3,400 people have died in nursing homes or adult care facilities.

The Department of Health lists individual homes with five or more deaths.

A total of 61 people have died in nursing homes in Erie County. Nine died in either Father Baker Manor or Harris Hill.

Another six died at the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Delaware Ave.

Eight people died in homes in Niagara County, and 22 have died in homes in Monroe County.