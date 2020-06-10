COVID-19 testing to be offered on Clinton St. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coronavirus testing will be available at Friendship Missionary in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson will be present, receiving the test himself during the morning.

Testing, which will be conducted by Rapha Family Medicine, takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free of charge by all private and governmental insurance plans.

Anyone who wants a test can get one, and are encouraged to pre-register here.

Friendship Missionary is located at 402 Clinton St.

