BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health is setting up a free COVID-19 testing site at New Zion Baptist Church on Friday.

Contract tracers are working to control a small cluster of positive cases from the Buffalo church.

So far, fewer than 10 people have tested positive for the virus after attending services.

The testing site will be held in the church’s parking lot on High St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. An appointment is not needed.