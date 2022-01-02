COVID testing kits in high demand, one center runs out as cases drop across WNY

(WIVB) — Positive COVID cases in Erie County have dropped over the past couple of days.
According to the governor’s office, Saturday, there were 1,518 positive cases reported in Erie County. This news comes as people in Western New York are lining up to get tested, as seen in the video above.
Vital Pharmacy on Buffalo’s West Side ran out of COVID tests and had to send people to a nearby testing site down the street.
