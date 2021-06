BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The positivity rate continues to fall in New York State and at 0.47%, Johns Hopkins University says that’s the lowest state rate in the nation.

In response to that progress, Governor Cuomo announced today several state-run COVID-19 testing sites will start coming down.

That includes the site in the Buffalo Sabres lot on Perry Street in Buffalo that will start being taken down tomorrow.

Cuomo says the demand for testing in the state dropped 88% between January and May.