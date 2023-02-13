BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During a search on Geneva Street this past Friday, law enforcement officers say they found an extensive amount of guns and drugs.

Here’s what the Buffalo Police Department says turned up:

  • a multi-caliber semi-automatic rifle
  • a loaded handgun
  • a loaded drum magazine
  • large amounts of ammunition
  • roughly 60 grams of crack cocaine
  • scales
  • a small amount of cocaine

The search was a combined effort of Buffalo police, the Erie County Sheriff’s office, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

As a result, 37-year-old Buffalo resident Bobby Purdue was arrested and charged with two counts each of the following crimes:

  • criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)
  • criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
  • criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.