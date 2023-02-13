BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During a search on Geneva Street this past Friday, law enforcement officers say they found an extensive amount of guns and drugs.
Here’s what the Buffalo Police Department says turned up:
- a multi-caliber semi-automatic rifle
- a loaded handgun
- a loaded drum magazine
- large amounts of ammunition
- roughly 60 grams of crack cocaine
- scales
- a small amount of cocaine
The search was a combined effort of Buffalo police, the Erie County Sheriff’s office, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
As a result, 37-year-old Buffalo resident Bobby Purdue was arrested and charged with two counts each of the following crimes:
- criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)
- criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
- criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
