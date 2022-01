BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews will soon be closing the book on construction at the Crane Library in the Elmwood Village.

The library reopened to the public last November, but construction has been continuing on the three-phase project. State leaders stopped by the library this morning to get an update on the project. Once it’s complete, it’ll have new study rooms, a dedicated space for children and new elevators.

Funding for this project was included in last year’s state budget.