Crash closes part of Route 33 WB near Best Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A multi car-crash closed down part of the westbound side of Route 33.
The crash happened on Monday morning near Best Street. Traffic is being diverted there.
One car rolled over, and at least one person has been taken from the scene.
