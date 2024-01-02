BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews responded to a fire at Winslow and Dupont on Buffalo’s east side Tuesday morning.
The fire was located two blocks south of E. Ferry Street.
A fire chief at the scene doesn’t believe anyone was in the house at the time of the fire, but he says a couple of dogs were rescued.
News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.
