Crews battle fire at Grant Street Bazaar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire responded to a call just before midnight Sunday night at 68 Grant St.

Investigators tell News 4 the fire started on the second floor of the three story commercial structure that also includes the Grant Street Bazaar located on the first floor.

Damage is estimated at $300,000 with most of the damage confined to the second and third floors, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say there are no injuries to report.