BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo fire officials are working to find out what started a fire at a sugar factory in the city’s Babcock neighborhood.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Crews say it started on an upper floor of U.S. Sugar on Bailey Avenue.

According to Buffalo fire, some windows were blown out, and there was about $100,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.