Crews battle fire Wednesday afternoon at former Shoreline Apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crews spent hours battling a fire at the former Shoreline Apartments near downtown Buffalo.

They responded to the call on 7th street around noon. They tell News 4 the fire started on the 3rd floor.

No one was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation.

No one has lived in the building since 2017.

The company that owns the apartment complex was supposed to tear it down last spring, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Many people who live in the area say the building is an eyesore.