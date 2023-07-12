BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are fighting a fire on Empire Street, west of Bailey Avenue in Buffalo this morning.

Along with firefighters, police were also seen in the area, where a home has been heavily damaged by the flames.

Empire Street was briefly closed before later reopening. News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.

