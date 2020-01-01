Crews clean up scene of NYE celebration in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tens of thousands of people filled Roosevelt Square to ring in 2020.

People packed downtown Buffalo for the 32nd annual celebration, where many lined up hours ahead of time to get the best view of the second largest ball drop celebration in the country.

And don’t forget the beautiful fireworks that followed!

But just as quick as the celebration came, it’s now gone.

Crews quickly got to work cleaning up the area last night, and headed out again in the morning with brooms and garbage bags.

Take a look in the video above!