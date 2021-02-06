Crews in Erie County had hands full preparing for weekend storm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Flurries started to pick up last night and with the wind, visibility became difficult. Crews in Erie County had their hands full preparing for the next 24 hours.

For the past week, Erie County DPW crews have been preparing for this weekend’s storm.

“We’ve got a full supply of salt, the equipment is ready to go.”

County DPW Commissioner William Geary says the thing that will make this storm difficult is the wind. The strong gusts combined with the snowfall will lead to low visibility, making it hard for the plow drivers out on the roads. Because of this, they’re asking other drivers not to crowd the plows.

“Typically if you can see the plow driver’s face in the mirror, he or she may be able to see you. But we typically ask people to stay about 200 feet back, and that’s just because those pieces of equipment have a lot of blind spots,” Geary said.

The high winds also led City of Buffalo officials to close Bird Island Pier, Broderick Park, Erie Basin Marina, and Centennial Park Friday morning.

City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works Michael Finn says, “whenever there is significant winds like we’re seeing, Lake Erie pushes up and rises and there’s potential for flooding at the lakeshore.”

Both county and city crews are also preparing for downed trees and wires.

“We’ll be continuing to coordinate with National Grid throughout this. They’re always a great partner to work with us and provide response to city residents as quickly as possible,” Finn added.

Just be very well aware for downed power lines and limbs for that matter. But for the most part, crews – we’re ready for it,” Geary said.

One of the big things officials are urging people to do as this storm carries on is to just stay home if possible. The weather is picking up and is forecasted to stick with us throughout the next day – if you don’t have anywhere to be, the safest place is home.