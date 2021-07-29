Crews install legs for Riverworks Ferris wheel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Big moves are underway at Buffalo Riverworks.

Crews installed the legs and center hub for the Ferris Wheel Wednesday morning.

Once complete, it will be a little more than 120 feet tall.

Officials tell us, the Ferris wheel will be a great addition to the Buffalo River.

“It’s not a typical ground mounted Ferris wheel, it’s actually about 18 feet in the air so there will be two winding staircases, there will be a viewing platform on the river on the backside of it so it’s going to be pretty extravagant,” said General Manager of Pearl Street Properties Bill Casale.

We’re told they hope to have it ready to go by the end of August.