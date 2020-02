BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials say a fire at Mumbles Chicken and Waffles caused $255,000 in damage Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the restaurant, located on Main St. in Buffalo, around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the fire started on the lower floor of the building. It’s not clear how it began.

The American Red Cross is helping one adult.