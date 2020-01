BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not clear what caused a fire to begin at a home on Buffalo’s east side Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene around 2 a.m. after flames were seen on Sattler Ave.

While it was burning, no one was inside the home.

Even though the cause of the fire is not yet known, firefighters were able to determine that it started on the second floor.

Overall, the damage is estimated at $50,000.