BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Fire responded to a call at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday to the Lloyd Taco Factory on Hertel Ave.

Investigators say the fire started in the apartment above the restaurant, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is assisting two people, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lloyd has reopened.

🚨ATTN🚨



Due to a fire at an apartment above our North Buffalo Taco Factory, we will be closed for the next 30-60 mins.



Stay tuned for more info#whereslloyd — lloyd (@whereslloyd) January 14, 2020