Crews respond to fire on E. Delavan Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a home on E. Delavan Ave. Monday morning.

Crews were able to get to the scene with relative quickness due to little morning traffic.

They say the fire started in a stairwell in the back. It’s not clear what caused it, but it’s possible that it could have been the result of a space heater.

Overall, the fire caused $90,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

