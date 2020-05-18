Crews respond to fire on E. Delavan Avenue

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a home on E. Delavan Ave. Monday morning.

Crews were able to get to the scene with relative quickness due to little morning traffic.

They say the fire started in a stairwell in the back. It’s not clear what caused it, but it’s possible that it could have been the result of a space heater.

Overall, the fire caused $90,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

