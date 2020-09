BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a man is dead after a car crashed into the Buffalo River overnight.

Police and the Coast Guard got the call to Seneca St. and Elk St. just after 12:30 a.m. They say a car went off the bridge and into the water.

And they’ve successfully pulled the car from the Buffalo River. Looks like the car has a Florida license plate from my vantage point. pic.twitter.com/MD8Yju1hY1 — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) September 3, 2020

Crews pulled a body out of the water around 4:20 a.m. The car was pulled out within the following two hours.

The incident is under investigation.