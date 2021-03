BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a sign that spring is almost here!

The International Joint Commission says it’s going to start taking out the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom.

The Ice Boom is put in place every year in order to keep excessive ice from making its way into the Niagara River. It has been installed every year since 1964.

If the weather cooperates, crews will start removing the Ice Boom on Thursday. Last year, they began the process on March 2.