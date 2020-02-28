Crews working on “Nightmare Alley” able to shoot despite weather downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s been pretty breezy out here throughout the day, but the producer of the film Miles Dale tells us things are going well downtown and they’re trying to shoot between the wind gusts.
Niagara Square jumped back about 80 decades today.
Dale says they had 40-to-45 vintage cars from that era out here today.
Many of these are from local car enthusiasts, some from the Pierce Arrow Museum, and some are from New York City.
About 200 extras were used for filming today, many of them are from the area.
The stars are chilly, but not too bad, considering where they’re from, says Dale.
Cameras started rolling around 2 p.m. and will continue through the night.
We’re told once this film comes out, you will definitely be able to tell that they shot this at Buffalo City Hall.
All roads leading into Niagara Square will be closed until 11 p.m.