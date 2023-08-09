BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Department of Public Works crews are working to repair a sewer collapse at the intersection of Carolina Street and Tupper Street, city officials confirmed Wednesday night.

A city spokesperson said that traffic will be “affected in and around the work zone area.”

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

