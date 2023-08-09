BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Department of Public Works crews are working to repair a sewer collapse at the intersection of Carolina Street and Tupper Street, city officials confirmed Wednesday night.
A city spokesperson said that traffic will be “affected in and around the work zone area.”
Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.
- Wild mushrooms may have killed 3 who ate family lunch together in Australia: investigators
- ‘This is cops helping cops’: NYLEAP provides mental health services to law enforcement
- Crews working on sewer collapse at Carolina and Tupper
- When will the $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winner be revealed?
- Why GOP hopefuls aren’t talking about health care costs
Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.