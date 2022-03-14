BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Hertel Avenue.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the street’s 1900 block, where they say there was a man armed with a knife.

During this time, officers discharged their weapons, hitting the armed man. He was taken to ECMC, where he’s in serious, but stable condition.

The armed man’s name has not been released. Police also have not announced charges in this incident.

For hours, Hertel had been shut down from Shoshone Street to Wesley Avenue. That closure later extended to Beard Ave. This section of Hertel is near Shoshone Park.

The road was reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The officers who were involved in this incident have since been placed on administrative leave, which is the Buffalo Police Department’s policy following an officer-involved incident.