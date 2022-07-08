BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information on the homicide of Monroe Cross.
On June 20, Cross was killed on Grote Street in Buffalo. Anyone with information on his death can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
