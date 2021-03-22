Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for information on south Buffalo theft suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a man suspected of breaking into a south Buffalo business.

Crime Stoppers says the man pictured above broke into Hook and Ladder Development on Seneca St. on St. Patrick’s Day. According to authorities, he stole cash, coins and three HP laptops.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.