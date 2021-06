BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the persons responsible for the quadruple shooting at JFK Park on Wednesday night.

An eight-year-old and 14-year-old suffered injuries in the shooting on the basketball courts at the Hickory Street park.

Officials urge anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Crime Stoppers ask you to contact them at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through their mobile app.