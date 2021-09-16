Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 for information on E. Delavan shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $5,000 is being offered for information after a man was shot on E. Delavan Avenue this past Sunday.

Crime Stoppers identified the victim as Miguel Alvarez. Authorities are trying to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers app.

