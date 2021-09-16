BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $5,000 is being offered for information after a man was shot on E. Delavan Avenue this past Sunday.
Crime Stoppers identified the victim as Miguel Alvarez. Authorities are trying to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers app.
MORE | Buffalo Police: 33-year-old man shot inside East Delavan house early Sunday morning
Crime News
- Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 for information on E. Delavan shooting
- 61-year-old Williamsville man arrested on child pornography charge
- Buffalo teen accused of bringing illegal loaded handgun to Walden Galleria appears in court
- Crime Stoppers offering up to $5,000 in shooting of 17-year-old in Buffalo
- Buffalo man arraigned Wednesday on kidnapping charge
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.