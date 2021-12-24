Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 for information on 2017 homicide on Northland Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is looking for more information on a homicide that still remains unsolved after nearly five years.
Quantrell Carson, who also went by “Quan,” was killed on January 4, 2017. The incident happened on Northland Avenue.
For anyone who knows anything that could help police make an arrest in Carson’s death, Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500.
Crime Stoppers can be reached at (716) 867-6161 or through the Buffalo Tips mobile app.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.