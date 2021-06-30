Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 for information on homicide at Kehr and French streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information on the death of Paris Stephens.

This past Friday, Stephens was killed in the area of Kehr and French streets.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

