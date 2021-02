BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–WNY Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Andre Whigham is wanted for questioning by the Buffalo Police Department.

Crime Stoppers urges citizens to come forward with Whigham’s whereabouts.

They ask anyone with information leading to his arrest to contact them at 716-867-6161 or by submitting a tip through the Buffalo Tipps app.