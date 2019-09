BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of 26-year-old Genesis Tolentino-Cruz and $2,500 for the arrest of 25-year-old Orlando Albert-Arroyo.

Both are wanted by the US Marshall’s for being on probation and leaving without permission of the court.

Officials say they may be traveling together.





Citizens are urged to come forward with info and are asked to call authorities at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers app.