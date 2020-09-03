Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for arrest in assault on officer at Niagara Square protests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for assaulting a federal law enforcement agent.

Officials say it happened during the protests in Niagara Square on May 30.

They urge citizens to come forward with information on this incident.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment can contact Crime Stoppers 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

