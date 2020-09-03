Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for arrest in assault on officer at Niagara Square protests

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for assaulting a federal law enforcement agent.

Officials say it happened during the protests in Niagara Square on May 30.

They urge citizens to come forward with information on this incident.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment can contact Crime Stoppers 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss